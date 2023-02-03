Club de Fútbol Monterrey has just achieved its third consecutive win on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, after defeating the Puebla Strip 1-2 at home with goals from Arturo Gonzalez Y Rodrigo Aguirre.
In this way, they want to continue with that positive inertia, but it will not be easy since they will face the Mexican soccer runner-up, the Diablos Rojos de Toluca, a team that comes from two 0-0 draws, after having drawn 0-0 against the Panzas Verdes de León on date 4 and in the same way against Atlas on the pending day 1.
So we leave you with five footballers who will be key to the Gang’s victory at home against the scarlet team.
The Argentine goalkeeper will be a key man against the Red Devils this weekend, as they are a team that knocks on the door a lot and as they come from two games of looking for a goal a lot, but not getting it, they will be even more anxious to break the drought of two games without scoring considering his offensive power.
The Diablos left wing is completely insane with the speed and depth of the elements that play there like Maxi Araujo, Marcel Ruiz Y Jean Menesesso the Colombian veteran will have to face them before their dynamics.
The current level of play of the Uruguayan attacker has kept Maximilian Meza on the bench and the coach has had to give him the title in the most recent games and he has effectively responded, so he will have to stay at that level so as not to give up his place at the start.
The Argentinian striker makes up the Pandilla’s powerful attack and can clearly make a difference at any time, so his goals represent danger for the visitors.
Obviously, the club’s all-time top scorer and the team’s scoring leader and sub-leader in individual scoring in the tournament with four goals in the tournament cannot be missing, since his goals make a difference at any time.
