Next Saturday Rayados de Monterrey receives a visit from Xolos de Tijuana on the BBVA field. A game dominated by the royals is expected, since they are the absolute leader, while the visitors are not in a good moment.
For now, here we present you who are the 5 La Pandilla players to follow.
5. Esteban Andrada
One of the key men for this game will be the Argentine Stephen Andrada. The Argentine goalkeeper wants to keep his goal goalless for this commitment and use himself thoroughly with his reflexes and shots.
4. Stefan Medina
The Colombian defender of Rayados, Stefan Medina, is one of the essentials of the royal ensemble. Coaches go and coaches come and he continues as the undisputed starter.
3. Celso Ortiz
Despite the fact that many did it outside the team, the Rayados board decided to give it a try and Celso Ortiz He has shown that he is made for this team. It is expected to be a wall in the middle part of the field.
2. Maximiliano Meza
This match is made for you Maximilian Meza Exploit your skills with the ball again and manage to convince the respectable. Although it is true that his level has gone down, no one doubts his quality with the ball.
1. Rogelio Funes Mori
what to say about Rogelio Funes Mori? Without a doubt, one of the main men to follow for the game against Xolos de Tijuana. The Argentine will seek to continue his scoring streak and wants his new victim to be the border squad.
