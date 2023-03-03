This Saturday, March 4, Monterrey will host FC Juárez at the Gigante de Acero. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich is in first place in the general table with 22 units, the product of seven wins, one draw and one loss. Rayados comes from a draw against León on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
For its part, Bravos comes from a loss against Cruz Azul, but is in ninth place in the standings. On paper, it seems that the Sultana del Norte team is a clear favorite to take the three points, but the border team has shown improvement this semester.
These are the key players for Monterrey against FC Juárez:
‘El Mellizo’ is having an incredible season in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The Argentine striker registers seven goals and one assist in the first half of the tournament. Funes Mori is finding the best version of him and is a threat to any defense.
‘Ponchito’ González is having one of the best seasons of his career. The Mexican midfielder has five goals and one assist in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. His great performance led him to be called up by Diego Cocca for the Mexican National Team.
Little by little, Germán Berterame is finding his place in Rayados. The former Atlético de San Luis player has three goals this season and three assists. Víctor Manuel Vucetich trusts him and the Argentine striker has reciprocated with great performances.
The left back from Monterrey is finding his best football version. After a great World Cup in Qatar 2022, Gallardo has maintained the momentum in the Clausura 2023. He has three assists in this tournament.
The Colombian winger scored last weekend against León. After missing almost a year due to injury, Vergara is thirsty for revenge and will look to be decisive against the Braves.
#key #footballers #Monterrey #Juárez
