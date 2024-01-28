Although the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi He has already achieved his first victory of the tournament, he has not yet convinced all the fans, who are still upset for having removed the Paraguayan Juan Escobarone of the references and few survivors of the longed-for ninth star.

The next test of The Machine is Xolos in it Sports City Stadiumfor Date 4, a team that has not won so far, reaping two draws and one defeat, so the coach Miguel Herrera He is also in need of taking the three points on foreign soil.

Fortunately for the cement strategist, he has a full squad to receive the visit from Tijuana, so he needs some of his pupils to be key in the operation to win twice in a row.

As one of the reinforcements for the semester, the Colombian has responded well with some key saves. The intention of the board was to have a goalkeeper who has youth to be able to be a reference under the three posts. Although Xolos has not won, he has two dangerous forwards like the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez and the Colombian Martin Zunigawhich can appear at any time, which is why the coffee grower must be key.

The Uruguayan also arrived as a solution for the attack and finally scored his first goal with the light blue jacket. Since his adventures with Juarez, El Toro proved to be a man of danger who cannot be neglected because he has good punch, physical corpulence to compete with the defenders and good overflow. The Uruguayan must continue to be a factor and teach the fans because he left Ciudad Universitaria to arrive at La Noria.

As the coach's trusted man, the Argentine must be a reference in every match, especially if he carries the responsibility of being the one who organizes the attack, calms down and distributes the balls on his men. Likewise, the cement signing must have greater understanding with those who accompany him in the area such as Charly Rodriguez and Uriel Antunabut you should be careful with the Colombian Christian Riverathe border captain who will seek to put a stop to the containment.