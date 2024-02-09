Next Saturday, February 10, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, the Blue Cross Machine will host Atlético San Luis, for the duel corresponding to matchday six of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The cement workers come into this match with their spirits through the roof, and are in search of their fourth consecutive victory. Contrary to the case of the Potosinos, who have already suffered three defeats in a row, so they urgently need to leave CDMX with points.
The last time the Atlético de San Luis They beat La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Since then they have faced each other three times, the cement workers won two of these matches and the other ended in a draw.
The Colombian goalkeeper has been one of the most consistent players of the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine at the start of this Clausura 2024 tournament. Even on matchday one, although the cement workers lost to the Tuzos del Pachuca, Kevin Mier showed he had very good conditions to defend the capital's goal.
Already in the 2023 Apertura tournament, Willer Ditta, despite how badly Cruz Azul did, found a way to stand out from his teammates, defending with personality an area that was very easy to reach, filling the players with security. fans in confusing times. In this 2024 he continues to maintain the good pace with the cement producers
The Mexican offensive midfielder has contributed with assists and goals at the start of this Clausura 2024 tournament. His quality has never been in doubt, and although at times he seems to be somewhat irregular, this semester looks to be something different in the career by Uriel Antuna.
Until just a few months ago, Gabriel: 'Toro' Fernández was the most dangerous man in the UNAM Pumas attack. Cruz Azul signed him and he has responded with a couple of goals at the start of Clausura 2024.
And this semester Cruz Azul armed itself with everything, reinforcing from the goal, with the arrival of Kevin Mier, to the attack, with Gabriel: the 'Toro' Fernández, Ángel Sepúlveda, who joined the cement workers already at the beginning of the previous tournament , has been one of the most dangerous men when trying to hurt opponents.
#key #footballers #Cruz #Azul #San #Luis #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply