Blue Cross will visit Atlético de San Luis this Friday, September 29 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The Celeste Machine comes to this duel in penultimate place in the general table, while the Potosinos are the super leaders of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. The La Noria team has just been beaten by the modest Querétaro on matchday 9.
In a press conference, Joaquín Moreno, Cruz Azul coach, hinted that he will take a more cautious stance for the remaining games in the tournament. In just the three most recent games, the cement club’s defense has conceded eight touchdowns.
These are the Cruz Azul players to follow for the matchday 10 duel against Atlético de San Luis.
The Mexican central defender has not adapted in the best way to the Celeste Machine. Salcedo arrived as a reinforcement for this season and to lead the lower zone, however, so far he has been left behind and has been characterized more by his off-field controversies.
This, without a doubt, is not the best tournament for the Paraguayan defender. It has been difficult for Escobar to regain his level after suffering an injury. Throughout this semester he has been out of rhythm and not very precise in his coverage.
Since the arrival of Joaquín Moreno to the bench, Erik Lira has received new opportunities. The middle was practically erased by Ricardo Ferretti. The midfielder has not been able to reciprocate this trust and he has been left in debt, as has almost the entire team.
The Argentine striker is one of the few elements that could be saved from the terrible season. He has two goals in the Apertura 2023 and has contributed sacrifice to the team.
The Colombian striker was one of the most criticized players at the beginning of the season, but now he is one of the hopes of the Celeste Machine. He has four goals and one assist.
