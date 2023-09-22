Cruz Azul is still uncarbureted. The team led by Joaquín Moreno shows improvements at times, but still does not achieve the necessary results to fully enter the fight for the league positions.
Through eight matches in the Apertura 2023, the cement producers have only eight points, the product of one victory, two draws and five losses.
We are about to enter the second half of the Liga MX tournament and things are not looking good for the cement producers, who occupy the penultimate place in the general table.
These are the five players to follow for Cruz Azul’s duel against Querétaro on matchday 9 of Apertura 2023.
The goalkeeper had a bad performance against Mazatlán FC. Gudiño has not been able to take advantage of the minutes he has had and it seems that, if this continues, Sebastián Jurado will soon return to the starting lineup.
The Mexican central defender is one of the elements that has earned the most criticism in recent games. The ‘Titan’ made a very serious mistake against Mazatlán and, in general terms, his performance has not been as expected this season.
The midfielder who emerged from CU has received many opportunities from Joaquín Moreno, but he still hasn’t delivered. There are fewer and fewer arguments to keep him as a starter and Kevin Castaño is pushing to fight for his position.
He is one of the players most criticized by the fans, but also one of the most effective in this tournament. The ‘Brujo’ has two goals and three assists in five games in the Apertura 2023.
The forward started his journey in the Celeste Machine on the left foot. However, in recent matches he has redeemed himself. Cambindo has four goals and one assist in 8 Apertura 2023 games. Will his good streak continue against Querétaro?
