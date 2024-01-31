Next Friday, February 2, The Blue Cross Celestial Machine will visit the court Corregidora Stadiumwhere he will measure forces with the square of the White Roostersin a duel corresponding to Matchday 5 of the 2024 Closing Tournament, of the Liga MX.
In the last five meetings between these two squads, Blue Cross They have been victorious on three occasions, they have drawn once and only suffered defeat on one occasion. This was precisely the previous tournament, when the White Roosters of Querétaro They beat the cement workers 3-1, on the court of the Aztec stadium.
The Colombian defender continues with the exquisite work in the defensive zone shown throughout the Apertura 2023 tournament. Despite the fact that Cruz Azul had a bad time at the start of the campaign, La Maquina's number '4' gave some stability to the team. lower area of the cement squad.
The Argentine footballer plays as a left winger; tough when defending and with sufficient conditions to generate something on the attack. And although Cruz Azul started the tournament on the wrong foot, he showed interesting things in the duel against Pachuca. Against Juarez, Mazatlan and Tijuanagradually improved his level and today is one of the most important elements for La Maquina.
The Colombian goalkeeper was, for many celestial fans, the best signing that La Maquina Cementera made ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament. His saves at the start of the campaign, despite the inability to add three on matchday one and the day two, filled the cement fans with hope. Currently La Maquina has two consecutive wins, and the actions of the Colombian goalkeeper have been fundamental.
The Mexican striker continues to respond well to the cement cause. He unexpectedly arrived to the celestial squad, he made a difference in the Apertura 2023 tournament and in the Clausura 2024 he has already given Cruz Azul the three points. He doesn't have as many spotlights, and yet, Ángel Sepúlveda has football… a lot of football.
El Toro debuted with La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, marking a 1-1 tie on matchday three of the Clausura 2024 tournament, when the cement producers faced the Mazatlan team. Next to Angel SepúlvedaGabriel Fernández is the element that will generate the greatest danger in the match next Friday, against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
