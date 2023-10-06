The Machine refuses to have an early elimination, since just this Wednesday they defeated 1-3 in the Victoria Stadiumhand in hand with Angel Sepúlvedawho excelled with a hat trick, showing that his last-minute signing was worth it.

In order to continue on the right path and obtain a third consecutive victory, the team Joaquin Moreno It needs certain footballers to be key in the operation and thus be able to prevail against Universidad Nacional.

Pumas is among the five best offenses of the semester with 18 goals scored, as it has one of the best forwards in the league like the Argentine Juan Dinennoadded to the good present that lives Cesar Huerta and the scoring power of the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez. After finally winning the duel for the arch Sebastian Juradothe youth player has to show that the package of being the starter is not too big for him.

Cuate finally had his reward. Dark He gave him ownership and responded with a hat trick, showing that he did not come to La Noria for free, because since Queretaro He had been doing things well, sometimes being one of the few Mexicans who appear on the scoring table. He will most likely repeat starting instead of the Colombian Diber Changing And what better than a match like these to raise your hand and fully convince of your ownership.

Although he is not at his best level, the Colombian arrived as reinforcement and until now he has remained in the starting lineup with the line of three used by the strategist to accompany Carlos Salcedo and the paraguayan Juan Escobar. Along with his two colleagues on defense, the coffee grower will have to be careful in marking, in heads-up due to the imbalance of the Toro Fernandez and El Chino Huertabut also pay attention to the aerial game, the specialty of the Dinenno Poison. Added to this, his first call with Colombia It will surely make you leave inspired to play a great role.

The youth player has shown since the last tournament that he can carry the weight of being a starter, even when he was out of action due to injury his absence was noticeable. The winger has the ability to develop different positions on the field of play, but until now Dark He has kept it as an interior on the right, standing out. In the last game against Necaxa He added one more assist to his resume and now he will have to face another team full of talented homegrown players who want to stand out.

The fans in general can boo and mock the Brujo daily, however, it seems that the coaching staff knows perfectly well what his place is on the team and no one can move him from the right winger position. Although he does not always finish the plays in the best way, he is an element that always seeks to face, he does not tire of trying again and again, and sometimes he appears to be able to push the ball into the nets. Against the National University, it is expected to see a national team with the hunger to transcend and be a reference.