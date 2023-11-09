At the closing of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, Blue Cross is in a peculiar position, since it has little at stake in the last day. After the CAS ruling in favor of Puebla, the Celeste Machine was left out of any mathematical possibility to qualify for the league.
The meeting between the Machine and the La Franja team will not only be a duel of teams, but also a confrontation between contrasting realities. While Cruz Azul no longer has aspirations of advancing to the next phase, Puebla keeps the flame of hope alive and could sneak into the play-in with a victory.
For Cruz Azul, the priority will be to close the tournament in a decent manner and avoid being among the last three places in the table. This duel will help some players show that they deserve another chance at the institution.
These are the players to follow for the confrontation between Cruz Azul and Puebla.
Uriel Antuna has been the best player of the Machine in a nightmare tournament. The winger has five goals and four assists in the Apertura 2023. His dream is to return to European football, will this be his last duel with the Cruz Azul jersey?
The signing of Sepúlveda did not excite many Cruz Azul fans, but his performance has been worth highlighting. ‘Cuate’ has six goals with the Machine and three more with Querétaro this season.
The Machine youth took a step back this season. Huescas started the tournament injured, but when he recovered he was constant. He had three assists. He continues to look more offensive than defensive.
The Argentine forward has been one of the highlights of Cruz Azul that season. Rotondi has three goals and one assist this semester.
Carlos Rodríguez’s season with Cruz Azul has left a lot to do. The midfielder had a notable drop in his level and only has one assist this semester.
