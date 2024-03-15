In their last match, La Maquina Celeste was beaten 3-0 by Santos Laguna in the Comarca, they also lost the Colombian defender Willer Ditta due to expulsion, so again the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi He has to change at the bottom, although outside of that, he has all his pupils available.

In order to return to the path of victory, the celestials have to pay more attention to the lower zone, since the Laguneros took advantage of the slightest error to be able to make their scores, but at the same time, be forceful in the attack to achieve a score that give them peace of mind, because the Rayos are not a simple rival, since just two days ago they lost the undefeated team and are also in the fight to directly enter the League.

These are Cruz Azul's five key players for the duel:

Unfortunately, the Colombian goalkeeper could do little in the Warriors' goals, however, he is usually one of the most important men, since he returned security to the three posts after some years of instability. The ex's work National Athletic It has been so good that it has even considerably increased its value on the specialized page Transfermarkt after only two months at the club.

With the decline of Willer Ditta due to expulsion and the low level of Carlos Salcedoall responsibility for the defense will fall on the Argentine, although fortunately he will have the support of Erik Lira, who has been enabled as a center back in the last confrontations. Added to this, the defender will seek revenge after having missed a penalty against the Laguneros.

El Brujo continues to be the cement workers' top reference in attack. In the last match he could not weigh as much as in the win over Chivas, but it is clear that he is always dangerous when he seeks hand-to-hand confrontation on the right side. His solid performances have placed him once again in the call of the Mexican team.

The youth player continues to be one of the key pieces of the South American strategist and throughout the semester he has had such good performances that he has once again aroused the interest of Europe. Given this, The Machine is already close to renewing his contract, because they know that they cannot let him go when he is in the best moment of his career.

Without the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez, El Cuate has taken it upon himself to be practically the only '9', however, he has already entered a drought and needs to end it because the celestials urgently need to find the goal again. Since Matchday 4, the netbreaker has not been able to convert, although it is worth clarifying that his role is not only to make scores because he plays for the rest of the team and assists.