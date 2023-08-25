Blue Cross is in free fall. The team led by Joaquin Moreno has had a disastrous start in the Opening 2023 and is in last place of the general classification after linking five matches without knowing the victory (four defeats and one draw).
La Máquina Celeste has a very complex game ahead for matchday 6: those from La Noria will visit Monterey at the Gigante de Acero on Sunday August 27.
On paper, the cement growers arrive in the role of victims before one of the most powerful squads in the entire Liga MX. Will Cruz Azul manage to surprise or add the sixth duel without winning?
Lira was erased by Ricardo Ferretti in the last part of his management at the helm of the club. Joaquín Moreno has given him opportunities again, but the midfielder is not taking advantage of them. The former Pumas player has to live up to expectations or he will return to the substitute bench.
Before his injury, Huescas was one of the fittest elements of the entire squad. In his reappearance, against Pachuca, he seemed insecure and his mistake meant the goal of defeat against the Tuzos. The juvenile has to recover his level soon.
The good news within the Cruz Azul crisis is that there are some elements that are raising their level. One of them is Carlos Rodríguez. For this team to improve, it is important that ‘Charly’ participate more and be in better physical condition.
The Argentine winger is one of the few Celeste Machine players who are plugged in. Rotondi has been unbalancing at the start of the season and, perhaps, with a more precise striker, he would have more assists.
Uriel Antuna does not end up convincing many of the Cruz Azul fans, however, in recent seasons he has been the most decisive element of the team. This season he has a goal and an assist.
