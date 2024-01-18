Next Friday, January 19, at exactly 9:10 p.m., the Ciudad Juarez Braves will receive a visit from Blue Cross Celestial Machine, in a match in which those led by Martín Anselmi will surely take the field with the intention of adding three and playing in such a way that their fans keep their dreams alive. Something of vital importance after falling on date one, before the Pachuca Tuzos.
And although football is a collective sport, good or bad individual performances end up defining matches that can be complicated, as will surely be the duel next Friday, so you will have to closely follow the most important elements of each squad.
The Colombian defender did a great job during the Apertura 2023, despite the complications that the Machine had throughout the football year, and in this Clausura 2024 he aims to be one of the most important elements in favor of the cement cause.
The Argentine footballer plays as a left winger; tough when defending and with sufficient conditions to generate something on the attack. And although Cruz Azul started the tournament on the wrong foot, he showed interesting things in the duel against Pachuca.
The Colombian goalkeeper was, for many celestial fans, the best signing that the Cement Machine made for the Clausura 2024 tournament. His saves in the duel corresponding to matchday one, against the Tuzos del Pachuca, filled the team with confidence and enthusiasm. celestial fans.
He works as an offensive midfielder; of exquisite technique and undeniable talent. The little or much that the cement producers generate during this campaign will largely be due to the actions or omissions of Lorenzo Faravelli.
Gabriel: 'Toro' Fernández already had the opportunity to debut with the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine in the match corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament, in the 1-0 defeat against the Tuzos del Pachuca. He came off as a substitute in the second half and could not score his first goal with the light blue jacket, so it is expected that the match against Juárez FC will be the first big news for 'Toro', already as an active footballer for the cement producers. .
