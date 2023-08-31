Blue Cross will receive the America club this Saturday, September 2 at the Azteca Stadium. The sky-blue team had a disastrous start in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament, but it comes from giving a coup of authority after beating Rayados de Monterrey on matchday 6.
The Young Classic is always an important duel for the Celeste Machine. In their last two matches, the Águilas have achieved lapidary victories: a 1-3 in the Clausura 2023 and a 7-0 in the Apertura 2022.
The cementeros will seek to break their losing streak against the Azulcremas this weekend. These are the Cruz Azul players to follow in the Young Classic.
It seems that the Colombian striker is finally waking up. After being widely criticized for his performance in the first days of the tournament and the Leagues Cup, Cambindo has been scoring for two consecutive days.
The coffee defender is winning the hearts of sky-blue fans with his recent performances. Ditta is bringing order to the defense and has played for note since their first duel wearing the cement jersey.
More news about Liga MX
The Brazilian striker is another of the reinforcements that is raising his level as the days go by. Moisés has played six duels with Cruz Azul in the 2023 Apertura and has already scored his first goal in the competition.
Although Antuna has not been as effective as last season, he is still one of the most vertical and dangerous elements that the Celestial Machine has. This semester he has a goal and an assist in six games.
Sepúlveda is not the striker that the Cruz Azul fans asked for, but he could be the one they need. The Michoacán attacker has had a good start this semester: he has scored three goals in the MX League and had two goals and an assist in the 2023 Leagues Cup. He could debut this weekend against América.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#key #footballers #Cruz #Azul #América #Opening #Youth #Classic
Leave a Reply