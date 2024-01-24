Although Guadalajara finally made official the signing of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezit is evident that he is still far from making his debut in the competition because first he has to fully rehabilitate his injury that kept him away from the competition. Los Angeles Galaxy since last year.

Again the forward Ricardo Marin The action will be lost because the ailment suffered after the League against Cougars. Same situation with Carlos Cisneros and Isaac Brizuela, who remain on the injured list. However, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago It has several outstanding pieces for comparison.

Without further ado, these are the five key players of the Sacred Flock to be able to achieve victory against La Jauría:

The advantage of the new signing is that he can play both as a center forward and as a winger, showing better things when he started attacking from the sides.