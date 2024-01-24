Chivas He still does not know the victory so far in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXbut this Friday, January 26, he will seek to achieve it when he visits Xolos in it Hot Stadiumfor Day 3.
Although Guadalajara finally made official the signing of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezit is evident that he is still far from making his debut in the competition because first he has to fully rehabilitate his injury that kept him away from the competition. Los Angeles Galaxy since last year.
Again the forward Ricardo Marin The action will be lost because the ailment suffered after the League against Cougars. Same situation with Carlos Cisneros and Isaac Brizuela, who remain on the injured list. However, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago It has several outstanding pieces for comparison.
Without further ado, these are the five key players of the Sacred Flock to be able to achieve victory against La Jauría:
Cade Cowell
After making his debut with the red and white jersey when he came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute, the North American showed good conditions, although yes, it is true, he missed two very clear ones that could have meant the tie against Tigers. However, this was only his first match with the red and white jersey, so it is expected that he will be even better suited to face this commitment, where he could undoubtedly score his first goal.
The advantage of the new signing is that he can play both as a center forward and as a winger, showing better things when he started attacking from the sides.
Erick Gutierrez
It seems that the winter break was quite useful for the midfielder who has seen himself at a much better level than in the Apertura 2023. Guti saved the defeat on Matchday 1, while in J2 he touched the ball many times. If it returns to that version that was in Pachuca before leaving for the Old Continent, the Flock could win a lot. Until now the absence of a ball retriever such as Ruben Gonzalezthat speaks of good teamwork.
Mateo Chavez
The son of Paulo César 'Tilón' Chávez He earned his presence in the first team and even with the departure of Cristian Calderon and Alejandro Mayorga took ownership, despite the fact that Chiquete Orozco can also play the position. The reality is that the 19-year-old youth has shown that he has the size to be the immovable one in the zone, supporting a lot in the attack as well as the defense.
José Juan Macías
To be able to add three goals, you need goals and the youth player has been close to scoring since Date 1. What JJ needs is to rediscover the goal so he can grow in spirit and remember his good times as a scorer. Perhaps the defense of Xolos is not among the best in the championship, so the attacker could take good advantage of his aerial game, as well as the overflows of his teammates on the sides to send the nets through.
Chiquete Orozco
El Rebaño faces a team that so far has not found a goal so far in two days, despite having a proven scorer like the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez and the Colombian Martin Zuniga. It will be important for the defense to keep its eyes on its rivals, starting with the youth squad, who, alongside Gilberto Sepulveda They will be in charge of being the dumbbell throughout the semester. The good mobility, height and strong brand of the national team are factors to prevent the locals from scoring.
