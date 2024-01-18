The Argentine coach Fernando Gago He will seek the first victory at the head of the rojiblanco team, however, he will try again without some pieces. Carlos Cisneros, Isaac Brizuela and Ricardo Marin they remain injured, while Alexis Vega has already been transferred to Tolucaalthough the good news is that the new signing Cade Cowell He could add his first minutes of the championship.

In addition to this, it is possible that the helmsman will dispense with some players due to a simple technical decision, just as he did on Date 1. Among those who will surely not make the trip to Nuevo León are Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios and Miguel Jimenezwhich supposedly does not enter into the technician's plans.

Here we leave you the five key footballers of the Flock for the duel:

Tala appeared as a starter on Matchday 1, remembering that El Wacho Jimenez is no longer being contemplated, while the competition will be Oscar Whalley. Despite the red and white dominance, Santos Laguna He had dangerous approaches, which the goalkeeper knew how to resolve well. It should be remembered that the 1.90m goalkeeper had already won the starting position last semester, however, an unfortunate injury left him out again. His chance to stand out and win over the fans will be by leaving his goal blank against a powerful attack.