After having drawn 1-1 with Santos Laguna in his Clausura 2024 debut, Chivas He is already aiming for his next rival on Matchday 2, Tigerscurrent runner-up of the Liga MX that comes from beating Lion. The duel will be held this Sunday, January 21 at the University Stadium.
The Argentine coach Fernando Gago He will seek the first victory at the head of the rojiblanco team, however, he will try again without some pieces. Carlos Cisneros, Isaac Brizuela and Ricardo Marin they remain injured, while Alexis Vega has already been transferred to Tolucaalthough the good news is that the new signing Cade Cowell He could add his first minutes of the championship.
In addition to this, it is possible that the helmsman will dispense with some players due to a simple technical decision, just as he did on Date 1. Among those who will surely not make the trip to Nuevo León are Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios and Miguel Jimenezwhich supposedly does not enter into the technician's plans.
Here we leave you the five key footballers of the Flock for the duel:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Roberto Alvarado
As happened last semester, there is no doubt that El Piojo has to be fundamental on the offensive to generate danger, especially now that they face a rival that is strong defensively. The World Cup player must take advantage of the fact that he is at one hundred percent to be able to find the goal, either with his own merits or with his overflow to feed balls to his teammates. In terms of speed it can cause problems for the Brazilian Samir Caetano and the Argentine Guido Pizarroas well as Javier Aquino.
Erick Gutierrez
Leaving behind his disastrous tournament in the Apertura 2023, El Guti wants to put an end to the criticism he received, which is beginning to change after being the hero who prevented Guadalajara from falling in the Akron Stadium with a last minute goal. The two-time World Cup winner stood out on Matchday 1 as the player who achieved the most successful passes. That says he has a lot of room for improvement. Facing the university students will be a good test, especially because he will face two difficult rivals like the Brazilian. Rafael Carioca and Juan Vigon.
Pavel Perez
The truth is that no one missed the absence of Alexis Vega by the left sector and when it was thought that Yael Padilla He could be in charge of appearing in said position, in the end the man from Guadalajara received the approval of the coach to be part of the starting eleven, doing a great job, since he caused a lot of problems for the Laguneros with his overflows. It has always been known that the former Tepatitan He has great qualities, however, he still needs to exploit them more and receiving minutes from the start would be the best way to do it. Against the U of Nuevo León he has the opportunity to totally convince the fans and coaching staff.
Chiquete Orozco
The support of the defender in the lower part will be important against an attack that is always dangerous. It is possible that the youth player appears again as a teammate Gilberto Sepulveda in the central defense, since Mateo Chavez He played a good game as a left back. The height and good aerial game of the Zapopan native will be a factor in trying to get the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac, Sebastian Cordova and the rest of the group do damage.
Raul Rangel
Tala appeared as a starter on Matchday 1, remembering that El Wacho Jimenez is no longer being contemplated, while the competition will be Oscar Whalley. Despite the red and white dominance, Santos Laguna He had dangerous approaches, which the goalkeeper knew how to resolve well. It should be remembered that the 1.90m goalkeeper had already won the starting position last semester, however, an unfortunate injury left him out again. His chance to stand out and win over the fans will be by leaving his goal blank against a powerful attack.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#key #footballers #Chivas #Tigres #C2024
Leave a Reply