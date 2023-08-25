Chivas de Guadalajara will face Saints Lagoon on matchday 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The team led by Veljko Paunovic will come to this duel as the leader of the competition, after achieving four wins and a draw in the first five matches of the season.
The Guerreros have had an irregular start in the Apertura 2023. The albiverde team has one victory, two draws and one defeat. Santos will receive Chivas de Guadalajara at the Corona Stadium this Saturday, August 26.
These are the five Chivas de Guadalajara players to watch out for in this duel.
‘Pocho’ Guzmán is not being the same as last tournament. The midfielder missed a penalty against Xolos de Tijuana last day and, in general terms, his performance was not as desired. The Sacred Flock needs Guzmán to get into the dynamics that the team brings.
“Pollo” Briseño is probably not the most technical player in Mexican soccer, but, without a doubt, he is one of the most seasoned and dedicated. After Cristian Calderón’s injury, Briseño received the opportunity to return to the starting position as center back and he is fulfilling.
Marín arrived at Chivas this semester as a reinforcement. In general terms, the young striker has looked good with the rojiblanco team, however, the pressure continues to grow game by game and the fans urgently need a goal from him.
‘Piojo’ Alvarado was decisive in the match against Xolos de Tijuana, not only because of the goal, but also because of his contribution to the game. The winger is raising his level and he is expected to take on more responsibility as Apertura 2023 progresses.
‘Oso’ González is not an element that has many reflectors on him, but he is a very important player in Paunovic’s scheme. In the last two games, the importance of having a natural containment in the middle of the field has been noted. González does this job very well.
