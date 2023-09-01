the serbian Veljko Paunovic He received a lot of criticism during the match against the Guerreros de la Comarca, since his changes generated many questions, apart from his speech before the duel that only those who are in better condition will play seemed illogical when seeing how Eric Gutierrez He started as a starter, causing the discomfort of the fans.

In any case, the Herd must take advantage of the fact that they will play on their field and with their people in front of a Monterey that is in the doldrums by adding four consecutive setbacks between League Cup and League, in addition to not counting on his dangerous offensive due to the injuries of the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and German Berterameas well as the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and alfonso gonzalezwhile other probable casualties are Hector Moreno and Erick Aguirre.

Here are the five key players of Guadalajara for the duel against stripednext Sunday, September 3 at the akron stadium:

#Day7 ⌚ The party of @Chivas vs @Rayados changed schedule, it will be held on Sunday, September 3 at 5:05 p.m. at Akron Stadium. pic.twitter.com/bwYX9Ks8jA — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 28, 2023

Since the participation of the Mexican team in the gold Cup The rojiblanco striker has had a good time, and since his return he has scored goals and assists, since he has generated a lot of danger in the right sector, betting many times on individual plays to later shoot or look for a better placed teammate. El Piojo has to appear yes or yes so that Chivas can return to the path of victory.

The demonstrations against the goalkeeper continue and continue, since they notice him insecure, however, match after match, El Wacho ends up becoming a figure preventing everything from becoming a win or defeat. Despite the fact that he brought Oscar Whalley was booked, Paunovic He continues to place his trust in the youth squad, clarifying several times that he will remain as a starter despite the claims. With a great performance from him, a win or a tie could be achieved.

Both the rojiblanco squad player and his dumbbell, Gilberto Sepulvedathey will be very motivated by their recent call with the Aztec team for the friendly duels in the first list of Jaime Lozano. However, there will be more confidence in Chiquete because unlike Tiba, he had not been considered and now he is.

The growth of the defender has been evident in the last year, as little by little he began to appear with the confidence of Ricardo Chainremaining as initial with the arrival of Paunovic. Added to this, his ability to show himself as a left back has opened the door to more possibilities. Now he will face a club that supposedly wanted to sign him in the summer.

Without Alexis Vega by expulsion, Paunovic he will have to make some changes in his eleven and he will have to put hierarchies aside, because before the arrival of the selected teams the team started with three victories in a row thanks to the confidence that was given to the quarry as Yael Padilla and others. In this sense, the striker brought from celaya He was also a factor in Guadalajara’s great start because he was involved in the goal plays, either participating in the play or assisting despite not yet getting the goal. It is necessary for him to reappear at the beginning because he injects something different.

Probably with the absence of gru, padilla, pavel perez either Christian Calderon be enabled as right wingers because it is difficult for the coach to reconsider Isaac Brizuela either Ronaldo Cisneroswhom he has deleted.

The fans already expressed it. is wanted to Bear above Eric Gutierrez for all that he contributes in the midfield, which he makes solid thanks to his constant recovery of the ball and his offensive contribution. Added to this, it became clear that the strategist cannot do without him, since in the duel against Saints Lagoon decided to relieve him to place allan torres, who became the villain of the match when he lost the ball in both goals, something that the fans did not forgive on social networks. Currently the former Necaxa is having a better time than the guti and Victor Guzman.