Chivas de Guadalajara has had an Apertura 2023 tournament of ups and downs. The Sacred Flock started the season with three wins in a row, but then fell into a deep slump. Towards the end of the regular phase, Veljko Paunovic’s team regained its memory and qualified for the league directly.
On the last day of Apertura 2023, the red and white team will face Cougars in a duel in which both important things are at stake. Chivas de Guadalajara seeks to guarantee its place among the first four of the general table.
For its part, the UNAM team is trying to secure its place in the next phase of the tournament and also has a chance of being placed among the best four in the tournament.
These are the Chivas de Guadalajara players to follow in the match on matchday 17 of Apertura 2023:
‘Piojo’ has become the leader of these Chivas. The Mexican forward has one assist and six goals this season.
Marín arrived at Chivas as a true unknown. The Mexican forward had just shined in the Expansion League, but his hiring generated many doubts. So far he has four goals and one assist.
Much has been said about ‘Pocho’ Guzmán in recent months. The midfielder has left the bickering and focused on the field of play. He has three assists this tournament.
The ‘Bunny’ was practically erased by Paunovic at the beginning of the season. Given the loss of play of some players and the indiscipline of others, Brizuela has hard-earned his position as starter.
The 17-year-old winger has surprised everyone and everyone this season. Padilla has played a total of 513 minutes in the tournament and has three scores.
