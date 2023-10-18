Likewise, although it sounded strongly that the Serbian helmsman Veljko Paunovic He was going to Spain, since some important sources took it for granted, in the end he will remain in charge of the red and whites with the aim of continuing to add points to be present in the final phase of the championship.

Guadalajara cannot claim victory yet because it is in sixth place in the table with 18 points, the last place that gives direct access to the Leagueremembering that the format changed and now they will be in a playoff from seventh to tenth, the famous Play-In where the Guadalajara club could be located if it does not continue to achieve victories.

His next rival is Pueblawhich from being close to elimination, has already risen to twelfth place and can still recover the three points lost on the table against Tijuana Xoloswell the TAS He accepted his appeal and the plan is to move quickly so that the three units are returned and thus, be involved in the play-off fight. The game will be on Friday, October 20 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumin the corresponding duel on Matchday 13.

For the Sacred Flock to continue dreaming, they need certain players to be key against La Franja and win as visitors.

We have already been pointing to Piojo for several days as one of the key players for Guadalajara to function. Yes ok Alexis Vega He was always seen as the figure and star of the Flock, that is now behind us, since the person in charge of carrying all that responsibility for several dates is the World Cup player, who is the club’s top scorer this semester with four goals. Even after the scandal that the team experienced due to Gru’s indiscipline and Chicoteit was mentioned that Alvarado He is one of the leaders and captains of the group. The truth is that his commitment has been noticed.

Another who, despite not being a recognized star, has worked hard from the moment he signed is the forward, who is experiencing his first semester with the Guadalajara team after being the best scorer in the team. Expansion League with Celaya. Many believe that the only job of the ‘9’ is to score goals, but no, the attacker has done well with pulling the marks, opening the spaces and assisting his teammates, having a silent but important job. Against the Rojinegros he stood out with his first double in red and white and perhaps that was what he needed to gain confidence. He needs to continue scoring more goals.

After having eaten bench after a long time against El Chicote Calderon, the youth squad returned to the starting lineup against La Academia doing a good job. On the defensive issue he more than fulfilled, apart from he was daring when he launched himself forward without neglecting the lower part.

Alacrán showed that it is also committed to the cause of the Sacred Flock and now that it will no longer have its direct competition in the squad, it is its time to shine in the last games of the regular phase and the long-awaited League.

As happened with other elements, The Bunny was also deleted from one moment to the next and now returned to continue contributing to the attack. The 2014 World Cup winner is one of the captains of the club, he is a leader, but he does not show it so much with words but with actions. In it Classic Tapatio against Atlas He continually tried to overwhelm the right side to score, he even came close to doing so. And although his profile is purely attacking, he is a footballer who sacrifices a lot defensively, so we will surely see him in a continuous up and down against La Franja.

Others that could be key without fail are Ruben Gonzalez, Fernando Beltran, Alan Mozo either Antonio Briseno, but the one who should weigh the most is El Pocho, since he missed a large part of the tournament due to being on the bench due to injury or a technical issue. Last semester he became the great leader he needed Chivas to get out of the hole and again you need to assume that role.

Against the Rojinegros it was clear that his field vision is needed because he made very good passes and a different dynamic was seen when going forward. He has to reconsolidate himself as the brain of the team.