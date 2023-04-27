Chivas de Guadalajara will close its activity in the regular phase of the tournament Closure 2023 of the MX League this weekend before Mazatlan FC. El Rebaño Sagrado is currently in third position in the general table and it seems very likely that they will qualify for the league directly for the first time since the playoffs returned.
The rojiblancos need a win or a draw to guarantee their place in the big party of Mexican soccer and even losing they could achieve direct qualification, although they would have to wait for the result between Pachuca and Querétaro.
Veljko Paunovic’s team arrives at this commitment in great shape and will receive Mazatlán FC, one of the weakest squads in the championship, in the vicinity of the Akron Stadium. These are the five players of Chivas who must be followed on the last date of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023.
Honor to whom honor is due. The performance of ‘Wacho’ Jiménez throughout the Clausura 2023 has been irregular, but in the last three days he has had an impeccable performance. The rojiblancos goalkeeper has been an important piece in recent victories.
Much of Chivas de Guadalajara’s success this season has been their defensive line. Throughout the Clausura 2023, the Flock has only conceded 17 goals. They are only behind Monterrey, León and Tigres in this department. ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda has become the leader of the defense.
Carlos Cisneros is not a front page item, but his contribution to Chivas this semester is undeniable. The winger has three goals and two assists during the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Despite missing a good part of the 2023 Clausura, Alexis Vega has been one of Chivas’ figures in this championship. The Mexican National Team player has two goals and two draws this semester.
Víctor Guzmán, without a doubt, is the best signing of the tournament. The ‘Pocho’ has become the captain of the Sacred Flock and also the soul and brain of the team. The midfielder has six goals and two assists this season.
