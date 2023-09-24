Chivas de Guadalajara He has a golden opportunity to break his streak of four games without winning (three losses and one draw). This Tuesday, September 26, the Sacred Flock will host the Sinaloans in an early duel on matchday 11 of Apertura 2023 of the MX League.
The rojiblancos are in seventh place in the general classification, with 14 points, while the Cañoneros are in 15th place, with seven points.
These are the Chivas de Guadalajara players to watch in this midweek duel:
The red and white striker continues to be the most regular element in the squad. Against Pachuca, ‘Piojo’ made a shot on goal, one off target, and had 75% accuracy in his passes.
‘Guti’ had a disastrous match against América in the National Classic, however, he showed improvement in the duel against Pachuca. Against Mazatlán they will have to weigh more to get out of the bad streak.
The right back returned to the starting lineup after being inexplicably sent to the bench in the classic. Mozo was sharp for his band, going up to attack.
‘Pocho’ Guzmán has been relegated to a secondary role in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. It seems that the player is leaving behind the muscle discomfort that has plagued him and that he could take on a more important role with Chivas in the second half of the season.
The red and white striker was booed after entering the match against Pachuca. Vega is not at his best level and the team is affected by it. It is time for the national team to redouble its efforts.
