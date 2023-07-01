Chivas’ path to start the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the MX League, will be next Monday, July 3, when they visit León in the Nou Camp Stadium to culminate the actions of Day 1.
There were changes in the fold, since Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores they left on loan to Mazatlan, Diego Campillo and Sebastian Perez Bouquetrecent champions with the tapatio in the expansion leagueleft on loan with Bravoswhile in high we could see the striker Ricardo Marin (Celaya) and the archer Oscar Whalley (Deportivo Lugo)waiting for others.
Finally, the Serbian Veljko Paunovic You will not be able to use some determiners such as Robert Alvaradowhat is on the gold Cup with the Mexican teamas well as the injured Alexis Vega and the suspended Gilberto Sepulveda.
Here are the five key footballers of the Flock to face La Fiera:
Ricardo Marin
The network breaker came to the team with the intention of becoming the new ‘9’ after the bad bet that resulted Daniel Rios last semester. During his year at the Expansion with the celaya, the striker scored several goals and that is why he drew attention. By forming in the Americathat did not convince many fans, so he has the opportunity to put them in the bag if he responds with goals in his first game of the championship.
Victor Guzman
Although he disappeared during the league of the Clausura 2023, he appeared in the second leg final to excite the team with the title. It is required that he return to being that leader who injected desire and enthusiasm into the team. Throughout C2023 he was placed in different zones, but it is expected that he will return to midfield, where he develops best and is key in the operation.
Miguel Jimenez
Throughout the past semester, El Wacho left doubts because he played good games with great interventions that avoided losing points, but he also had his flaws, including in the final. With the arrival of Oscar WhalleyIt is expected that he will show even more concentration so as not to lose his place, since the new goalkeeper arrived for a reason and he would be above him and his Raul Rangel.
Fernando Beltran
Another player who had a good Liguilla was El Nene, who tried by all means to be an engine in the midfield to be able to look for the goal. For some time it has been expected that his consolidation will finally arrive and now that he has also been called up for the Mexican national team, he must show more hunger. Through his game the Flock must open the emerald bow.
Antonio Briseno
Without The Tiba Sepulveda by expulsion, El Pollo should be the leader in the central defense, making a good dumbbell with Jesus Chiquete, who is normally positioned as a left back. The U-17 world champion had an excellent leagueUnfortunately, he committed a penalty that ended up giving reasons to tigers for the comeback for the title. In the end, his good performance led him to renew with the club and he is expected to be decisive again.
