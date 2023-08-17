Already with the binational tournament behind, Guadalajara must focus entirely on the local championship to avoid another catastrophe. After more than a month since Matchday 3 was played, the Sacred Flock will resume A2023 visiting Bravos de Juárez in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumthis Friday August 18.

Here are the five key players of the rojiblancos against the border:

✅ SCHEDULES READY! 📆⏰ See you on Friday the 18th in Juárez and on Tuesday the 22nd at our house, on @AKRONStadium! 👊 🇫🇷 United to maintain the undefeated and the lead! 🇫🇷#EsPorChivas 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yGCVz1SXAm — CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 11, 2023

Until before the break MX League, the new reinforcement of the team had generated very good impressions, since despite not scoring, he influenced all the goal actions that have the Flock in first place in the general table. In the absence of attackers, the ex of celaya will remain as the starting ‘9’, in order to continue adapting to the club as quickly as possible. In view of juarez could mark his first official goal with the rojiblanca jersey.

The rojiblanco youth squad appeared from Date 1 and then did his thing again in the next one, showing that he has a lot to prove. Not for nothing the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He decided to integrate him into the first team, since he was dazzled by his participation with the inferiors. However, it is expected that he does not lose ground like other Guadalajara players. His ability and speed could hurt those from Chihuahua.

In the League Cup Most of the players were not spared from criticism, but there was one element that at least showed pride, it was the central defender, who had to be the leader in the lower part when Gilberto Sepulveda He was sanctioned for one match for a red card. The level of the youth squad from Guadalajara continues to rise, which is why he has been linked to some European teams. It will be important that you remain attentive at all times, since the opponent has skilled players such as diego chavez, Amaury Escotothe Spanish aitor garcia and he excavates, Sebastian Perez Bouquet.

Wacho had to observe the League Cup from the bench because Paunovic wanted to see the development of Raul Rangel. Although the substitute did not look bad, it is almost a fact that the starter will continue to be Jimenez. Despite having received criticism from time to time for his mistakes, he has also been the hero many times.

Chivas He has conceded two goals so far and the goalkeeper will prevent more.

As captain and locker room leader, The Pocho He has to show a cool head and go back to being that orchestrator he was last semester. In this tournament he already provided assistance, but it will be important that The magician Stop experimenting by placing it in different areas. In addition to this, their best performance could be seen if they put ruben gonzalez as pivot and not to Eric Gutierrezwho was harshly pointed out in the League Cup for his low level and being in that position that is not his.