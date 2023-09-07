The expected National Classic of Mexican soccer between Chivas de Guadalajara and the America club is coming in Day 8 of the Opening 2023 of the MX League. This historic matchup is always a spectacle full of emotions and rivalry.
This duel will take place on Saturday, September 16 at the Azteca Stadium. On paper, this paints to be one of the most even classics of recent years. Here are the five key players of Chivas de Guadalajara What should you follow in this game?:
Alexis Vega is one of Chivas’ most prominent forwards. His speed, dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability make him a constant threat to the opposing defense. In this classic, Vega is expected to finally give the chest and become a fundamental player for the Sacred Flock. He must stop tantrums and off-pitch problems and focus on the pitch.
Erick Gutiérrez is a versatile and talented midfielder who brings creativity to Chivas’ game. His ability to distribute the ball and maintain control of the midfield make him a dangerous player for the cream-blue defense. However, it is time for him to get his act together and raise his level. He so far he has been far from expectations.
Miguel Jiménez, the Chivas goalkeeper, will have the responsibility of protecting the team’s goal in this matchup. Veljko Paunovic has opted for him due to the security he offers under the three sticks. His reflexes will be crucial to look for a good result against América.
Cristian Calderón could reappear with Chivas for the National Classic. The ‘Chicote’ is a left back with great offensive capacity. His forays down the wing can create danger and provide crucial assists for the team.
Gilberto Sepúlveda is a solid central defender who plays a critical role in Chivas’ defensive organization. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and recover balls will be essential to counter America’s attack. ‘Tiba’ lives one of his best moments since that tough injury.
