However, in the first duel of the Águilas the entire squad will not be able to be seen, since according to the Record Diarymany will not make the trip to border territory because they only returned to preseason last Monday, January 8, so they would not be fully fit and would rather stay to train and have a friendly duel.

The Brazilian coach André Jardine I would have ruled out using the Chilean Diego Valdesto the Uruguayans Brian Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceresthe Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo and the American Alejandro Zendejasthis was reported by the reporter Victor Diaz. However, he wouldn't risk the captain either. Henry Martin not even the Colombian Julian Quiñonesas well as Jonathan Dos Santosthe archer Luis Malagonthe Chilean Igor Lichnovsky and the Argentine Leo Suarezso a large part of the azulcrema quarry will have to show their face.

Here are the key Ave players against the Canes Aztecas:

With all the casualties already mentioned, the goalkeeper would have to greatly replace Luis Malagon. The Chihuahuan completely lost ownership and although it was mentioned that he wanted to emigrate to be able to see minutes, for now he will have one or two dates to show that he still has the wood to protect the goal. It's a good test to see what condition he is in.

The national team stopped appearing in the starting eleven in the last matches of the League passed due to an injury, but after a while it is very possible that he will be back in great shape. Since he arrived at El Nido, the Tuzo youth player has done a great job joining the attack on the right side to send serves or get powerful shots out of him. It could become a headache for border residents.

Another who lost ownership due to the great moment he is experiencing Jonathan Dos Santos. Every time the Paraguayan entered as a replacement, he gave away some gems, just as he did in the grand final with his long-distance shot. In addition to covering every part of the field very well, he has an educated leg and having not left the Nest, he will surely want to convince André Jardine that he can still fight for ownership against Jonathan and the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo. He would be one of the azulcremas leaders on the field.

El Cabecita sounded loudly to leave Striped and these two days there was also speculation that he could return Blue Cross, However, it was not. The Uruguayan is a total danger for rival defenses thanks to his good dribbling, speed and control of the ball, especially when he makes his characteristic move of overflowing near the area and then shooting. Having remained in Coapa, he will want to raise his hand from Date 1 to remain as a starter.

Yeah Henry Martin and Julian Quiñones were left out of the first date, it would be obvious that the new reinforcement could add minutes, he could even debut as a starter if he is given preference over Roman Martinez or else place the Little head like '9'. In Pachuca He showed that he has good conditions and now that he will have such high competition, he could surprise many by taking advantage of his great opportunity.