The Eagles arrive in high spirits because just this Wednesday they beat 0-3 at Chivas in it Akron Stadium for the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cupthanks to the Colombian's goals Julian Quiñonesthe Chilean Diego Valdes and the captain Henry Martin.

In order to win against the royals, the azulcrema team needs certain players to be fundamental.

Although the royals are not going through their best moment, you can never do less to an offense that has decisive men who can resolve the game from one moment to the next, as the Frenchman continually does. André-Pierre Gignacthe Argentinian Nico Ibanez and Diego Lainez. The saves of the national team will surely make a difference in the match.

Without a doubt he is the most decisive man in America at the helm. The Colombian hardly lets goals go when he has the goal in front of him, without forgetting that sometimes he himself initiates the plays through his good control of the ball and his speed. Added to this, the national team will surely arrive motivated after having scored a goal in the National Classic of Concachampions.

Possibly he could receive a rest after having started the National Classic of the Concachampions, but if he appears from the start he should be the one who puts a stop to the royals' setup in the midfield. The Mexican World Cup player knows his rivals very well and knows how important the Brazilian is in the scheme. Rafael Cariocaas well as the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaránwithout leaving aside Juan Pablo Vigon.

Since the captain returned after his constant injuries, the American attack has looked different, since the forward is not only a scorer but also supports the rest of his teammates in collective plays, as well as pulling marks and movements that confuse within of the area. It is a fact that if the team wants to win its '9' it must always be on the field.

If Malagón is placed as one of the key players, it is evident that his defense must also be totally concentrated and committed, since he cannot rely on the offensive power of the royals. The Uruguayan continues to demonstrate week after week that he is going through a great level that has put him in the calls for the Uruguayan national team. Without as much noise as his other colleagues, he is a reliable man.