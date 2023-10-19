For now the azulcremas are at the top of the summit with 27 points, five ahead of their closest pursuer, Tigersso he will try to stay this way to be able to close the duels of the League at home.

Added to this, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He can be happy because he has practically all of his pupils in good condition and at a high level, making it more difficult to choose his eleven due to internal competition.

Against the Laguneros, the capital team will need certain players to be key to be able to keep the three units.

It seems that the Chilean is experiencing one of his best moments in the Liga MX that makes you remember your stages with the t-shirt Monarchs Morelia and Santos Laguna. When he is not in charge of orchestrating the offense and providing good assists, he himself is in charge of scoring the goals, almost always of great craftsmanship. His good level led him to be summoned by Chili in the FIFA date and he even already scored. Without a doubt he will return with high spirits.

CHILE WON IT! Diego Valdés scored in Chile's victory against Peru in the South American qualifiers.

From Liga MX to the world!

As incredible as it may seem, a signing that occurred at the last minute and was not really desired, has given good performances that have led him to win the applause of the fans. From his first match, in which there was distrust from the azulcremas followers, the Chilean played a good game alongside Ramon Juarezrepeating the performances, not only with the Mexican but also with the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres. In case something else was missing, he already had important goals that have meant victories for the millionetas.

Another that was not so much in the plans of the coaching staff due to the presence of Nestor Araujo, Caceres and Israel Kings, but his moment came and he took advantage of it. The youth’s shirt has not been too big, making good coverage and having great communication with Lichnovsky.

After having been practically relegated, the youth player showed his worth and now he was even called up by the Mexican team. That emotional lift will lead him to do even better things at the bottom, especially against a team with a great attack. Juarez It has helped make Coapa’s team the best defense so far with just eleven goals against.

The Warriors are not doing very well in the general table, however, they have very dangerous offensive players, among them is one who is fighting for the individual scoring title: the Colombian Harold Preciado. The coffee grower has eight points, the same as the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez, and it will be the goalkeeper’s task to prevent his harvest from continuing to increase. And although the South American is careful, there are others who will make things difficult for the national team like the Argentines Juan Brunetta and Marcelo Correawithout forgetting the Brazilian’s aerial game Matheus Doriathe Ecuadorian Felix Torres and Hugo Rodriguez.

The best scorer so far that the America is Diego Valdes with six goals, but is closely followed by the recent signing with five. The Colombian’s explosiveness is important for the azulcrema offense, since his speed makes him difficult to stop, as well as his physical strength and his overflow, being able to cover large meters of the field without any problem. The South American has just received his Mexican naturalization letter and with that motivation he will go out to give his all against those from the Region to make it clear that he wants to wear the green.