This is one of the most unbalanced series of the tournament’s quarterfinals Closing 2023 of the MX League. America arrives at this commitment as a clear favorite to advance to the semifinals, although the St. Louis Athletic He demonstrated before León that in kill or be killed matches there can be some unexpected results.
Las Águilas and Los Potosinos will face each other this Wednesday, May 10 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Which of the two teams will take advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinals? These are five players from America who could be key in this commitment.
The América striker won the Clausura 2023 scoring title. With his 14 goals and five assists in the regular season, ‘La Bomba’ Martín has shown that he is at a high level and that he will fight for the Águilas to win a new title.
The Chilean midfielder has been one of the figures of the Eagles this semester. Valdés scored six goals in the regular season and provided five assists. According to the most recent rumors, this could be his last tournament with the Azulcremas due to the interest from European teams.
‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez is returning to the level that led him to be a figure in Cruz Azul. This semester, the Uruguayan striker has five goals and three assists.
Although his numbers are less impressive than those of other figures on the team, Fidalgo is the one who pulls the strings of the team from midfield to forward.
The former Necaxa player has responded to the confidence of Fernando Ortiz with great performances. Malagón started the tournament as a substitute, but won the position by hand.
