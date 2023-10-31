It will be this Wednesday, November 1, when the Eagles visit the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium for Date 15, with the desire to continue their winning streak, remembering that they have five consecutive victories, in addition to not losing since Date 1.

Close to the final stretch, the side Kevin Alvarez showed that there are injuries in the club, by sharing the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez and Nestor Araujo walking on crutches and even with a splint, apart from the Chileans Diego Valdes and Igor Lichnovskywho are in better conditions, although the second will not be against the Potosinos due to suspension having accumulated his fifth yellow card.

To continue reaping victories, those from Coapa need certain players to be key in the Potosí building, but at the outset it is possible that the Colombian will not be there either. Julian Quiñoneswho was not even on the bench against Montereyin addition to Diego Valdes and Brian Rodriguezthe latter who suffered a traumatic patella dislocation in his left knee after a play with Jesus Gallardo.

saint Louis He is fourth in the competition with 22 points and remains in the fight for a place among the six that qualify directly for the League. The Potosinos have dangerous players up front like the Venezuelan John Murillo, Dieter Villalpandoas well as the Brazilians Leo Bonatini, Rodrigo Dourado and Vitinho Ferreira, which is why they are the third best offense in the tournament. The goalkeeper will have to weigh under the three posts to avoid a surprise.

With the suspension and injury of Igor Lichnovskyit is the time for the youth squad to return to ownership to team up with the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres. From the moment he was needed, the defender has had very good performances without being weighed down by his presence in the starting eleven. His youth and experience must be important weapons to compete against extremely dangerous attackers.

From one moment to the next, the smallest of Two saints He became a key piece in the Brazilian’s scheme André Jardine. Thanks to its good conditions, the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez has been forgotten. The World Cup player is important in recovering the ball to give the defense an outlet, apart from that he could experience a quick duel with Javier Guemez, Villalpando, Dourado and company.

Without the probable presence of Julian Quiñones, once again the person in charge of commanding the attack is the captain. Since returning to the field this semester, La Bomba has been on fire, contributing goals and assists, weighing in on each of the matches he has participated in due to his good reading of the game. If they want to beat the Tuneros, the World Cup winner has to come out very focused.

Despite not playing as a ‘9’ in the last few games, since he is placed behind the attacker, El Cabecita is in a good moment, remembering that he scored a double against the royals. He will probably be released as a winger due to his compatriot’s injury. Brianbut it doesn’t matter which area they put it in, its danger is usually the same anywhere on the field.