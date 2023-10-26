In the first days of the Apertura 2023 tournament there were many doubts and few certainties in the surroundings of the America. And, although the Eagles were reinforced in a good way for the current semester, there was the feeling that only the attack had been shored up… but not the defensive line.
In the Leagues Cup, the vulnerability in the defensive sector of those led by André Jardine was evident, so they put the accelerator in search of a senior central defender who would give them greater solidity in the final line.
Names like César Montes and even Sergio Ramos were put on the table. However, these reinforcements remained attempts, and in the end they ended up signing Igor Licnnovsky, who ended up becoming a kind of amulet for the azulcremas, because since he arrived at the nest, América has not lost and today they are even classified quarterfinals, with still several games left to play.
As we have just mentioned, the central defender, who just a few months ago became Mexican soccer champion with the Tigres team, is one of the most important elements in André Jardine’s scheme. He not only contributes positive things defensively, he also becomes a dangerous player offensively, especially on set pieces.
Another of the soccer players who has surprised the American fans for the better is the boy Ramón Juárez, who has had more minutes than expected in this tournament and looks to be one of the most important players for the azulcremas in the next tournaments.
The Colombian forward, recently naturalized Mexican, arrived on the right foot to the Águilas del América. He did not need time to adapt, because from the first minute he showed interesting things. For the match against Rayados, Julián Quiñones will have the incentive of having debuted in Tigres: archrival of the Pandilla, so he will most likely be more inspired than normal.
The Mexican goalkeeper will be one of the players who will have the most work next Saturday, when he faces a Rayados team that, most likely, will go out with everything in search of the goal that will give them the three points and help them establish themselves at the top of the team. the general table.
If Julián Quiñones is important at the top of the court, Henry Martin is not far behind. The Mexican striker will be one of the men to follow next Saturday, when América visits Monterrey in search of the victory that further consolidates their overall leadership.
