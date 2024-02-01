He Aztec stadium could be experiencing its last match before starting the renovations for the 2026 World Cup, although there are rumors that the Coapa team could use the venue throughout the Clausura 2024. In any case, the monarch of the Liga MX They will have to take advantage of their home field to get the three points.

For this commitment, the Brazilian coach André Jardine will not be able to count on Henry Martinwho is injured in his ankle and his absence is estimated to be between two and four weeks, in addition to the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez will not appear either because he was expelled the previous date before Necaxawithout forgetting that the Argentine Leo Suarez He has left to put on his jacket Cougars.

If the azulcremas want to maintain their good passing, certain players must be key to neutralizing the royals.

Without the presence of the captain Henry Martin, his place could be occupied by the Colombian nationalized Mexican. The coffee grower has become a true nightmare for any squad due to his speed, overflow and ability to face and outwit. The facility that the Aztec team has is that he can be a '9', but his greatest virtue is when he attacks from the sides, which could cause havoc in the striped defense.

Up to this point, the azulcremas have not received any score against and a lot has had to do with the performance of the goalkeeper, who has risen to the occasion. There is no doubt that since its arrival at Nido, the national team has grown and its maturity is demonstrated day by day. La Pandilla's attack is dangerous, especially with the new signing, the North American Brandon Vazquezwho is on a roll with three goals.

Will Malagón be able to keep his goal intact?

The duel in midfield will be quite tough, since Monterrey now has the Argentine Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez, who has quickly gained the support of fans for his performance, so the youngest of the Dos Santos will have a tough battle against the recent Albiazul signing. Since last semester, the two-time World Cup winner was the starter André Jardine above Richard Sanchezso it won't be hard for you to take the lead.

Wearing the '10' means that you are the different man on the team, so the Chilean has to weigh each match of the championship. Against the royal team, the midfielder will have to be thoughtful, organize and put order to his teammates in order to find the right spaces to do damage. In addition to his great field vision, the Andean knows very well how to score goals, since he has a good ball strike and usually appears constantly in the area.

There was so much talk about his possible departure from Coapa as he interested clubs from Italy, Spain, England and Brazil, however, the defender remained in El Nido and now must continue to demonstrate his worth so that they do not lose interest in his services, as one is coming soon America Cup. The entire American defense has been precise, from Ramon Juarez, Israel Kings and the Chilean Igor Lichnovskybut the Uruguayan is the one most trusted by the South American strategist, so he will have to cover well Brandon Vazquez and to the Argentine German Berteramesince they are two great finishers who can cause danger.