Club América debuted on the right foot in the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. Despite coming out with an alternative lineup, the Águilas beat Xolos de Tijuana at the Mictlán Stadium by a score of 0-2.
The current Mexican soccer champion will face Querétaro on matchday 2 of the championship. On paper, the azulcremas seem clear favorites to take the three points.
In their last five matches, América has two wins and three draws against the Gallos Blancos. These are five América players who must be closely followed for the duel against the feathered ones:
The Águilas goalkeeper had a great performance against Xolos de Tijuana. He looks more and more solid under the three sticks. He will seek to continue at this level to compete for Guillermo Ochoa's position in the Mexican National Team.
The American youth squad continues to accumulate good minutes in the first division. It seems that he will repeat as a starter against Querétaro. Given the probable departure of Sebastián Cáceres, the youth player would be the most benefited from the situation.
The Uruguayan winger had a very good performance in the Apertura 2023, but his progress was cut short by an injury. Rodríguez would receive minutes in the duel against Querétaro. The young Uruguayan player has a lot of competition ahead of him and will have to make the most of the time he receives against Gallos.
The 'Maguito' would be living his last games with Club América. According to some reports, Fidalgo is very interested in some LaLiga clubs. If a good offer arrives, the talented Spanish midfielder would leave the institution.
The Colombian forward became a key piece for the Águilas in just one semester. Quiñones provides power and imbalance on the left. He has found a great partner in Henry Martín.
