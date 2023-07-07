Next Saturday the Águilas del América will be playing their second game of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, when they face the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro as a visitor.
In the first game, those led by coach André Jardine started off on the wrong foot, losing surprisingly and in the final stretch of the game by a score of 2-1 against the Braves de Juárez.
Now they will seek to remove the thorn and get their first three points of the tournament on the Corregidora field.
Here we present the 5 footballers to follow in this commitment of the azulcrema team.
the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez He was a factor for the two goals for the Bravos de Juárez, so now he will seek to be unbeatable against the Queretaros.
Football player Kevin Alvarez He will be playing his second game with the cream-blue shirt, and will seek to make a difference on the right wing.
In the last game the ‘Guilty’ Miguel Layun He was the starter and it drew attention that he wore the captain’s badge.
It is expected that he will again have the opportunity to start to lead the Coapa team.
What a game the one that was sent leo suarez against the Bravos de Juárez, where he scored a marvelous goal. Unfortunately for him, the team didn’t know how to handle the game and fell at the last minute.
Coach André Jardine is expected to give the starting job back to ‘Mozumbito’ Martinezwho missed two clear ones in the last game and that ended up costing dearly.
#key #footballers #América #Querétaro #Apertura
