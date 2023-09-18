The good news for the Brazilian coach André Jardine is that he will be able to count on practically his entire squad after a long time, since the injured Henry Martin, Nestor Araujo and Israel Kings They are now available, and they also have a new element in the squad: the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky.

After National Classicthose from Coapa aspire to the highest level to fight for the title, it is for this reason that the helmsman needs all his pupils to be at the best level, however, it is evident that there are always some who end up being key in the operation for be able to add by three.

These are the five key players of the America for the duel before Queretaro:

There is no doubt that the right back landed on the right foot in Coapa after several tournaments at a good level with Pachuca. The national team contributes a lot to the offense, since he continually goes forward without hesitation to assist his teammates or simply make his personal plays, and thanks to that he continually steps into the area to test his shot.

After being sent off weeks ago, he may have learned his lesson of not losing his temper against rivals.

The weakest part of the Eagles is the defense, which is why André Jardine He was looking for several options on the European continent. Although they did not manage to sign those they had in mind, that will put an extra burden on the back of the Uruguayan, who must become the leader of the defense as he is the oldest of the center backs in the capital team.

With a Nestor Araujo recently recovered and highly questioned, as well as the low level of Emilio Lara and Israel Kingsthe charrúa must be a strength in the lower part along with Ramon Juarez as long as he recovers one hundred percent.

That’s no longer surprising. The Chilean must be one of the most important in the midfield, since he has the qualities and arguments to prove it. The Andean has battled with injuries and even thought about going to Europe, but in the end he stayed in El Nido because he does not want to leave without being a champion, at least that is what he has shared on past occasions. For now he only has one goal this semester, leaving him on duty. However, he usually shows up when he’s needed most, making some extravagant play to assist or score.

The Colombian must be in high spirits due to the great moment he is experiencing, because after being two-time champion with Atlas He signed with a big team, falling in a great way because he already assisted and scored, not only that, he is also in the panorama of the Mexican team. The winger already has four goals on his personal tally, which speaks of how dangerous he is when entering the area or facing rivals one-on-one. His speed makes him explosive and he has a good punch. His rapid adaptation has made him a player to watch in every Azulcremas match.

The Paraguayan was key to the victory against Blue Cross in it Young Classicsince at the moment when they were having the hardest time he managed to get Charly Rodriguez so that he would be expelled. After that, the Guaraní appeared with a distant shot to straighten things out and lead his team to victory. In addition to being a great dead-ball catcher, the midfielder has good physical capacity to cover every centimeter of the field to be able to start the offensive or simply recover the round.