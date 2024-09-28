He America continues to take steps on the way to recovering its best version, because at least now the results accompany the team André Jardine and they arrive at the right time, before facing the third classic of the season, now against Cougars.
For this commitment, the Eagles They arrive with a new title under their arm, since they defeated on penalties Columbus Crew and they got the Champions Cupwhich means the first international title for this group of players.
Now the America will be measured against Cougars with everything in favor to go out for victory and with a big change in the key players, because in recent weeks, there are some elements that have taken a step forward to shoulder the team.
Impossible to leave out the ’10’ of the Americawho was reserved in the Leagues Cup and he made it clear that he continues to be the axis of this team; however, Diego Valdes He is not in the best moment and that is why he is fifth in this ranking.
Maybe it’s hasty, but it seems that Nestor Araujo He is slowly recovering his best level. In the midst of the sea of injuries in the lower area, the Mexican defender is being solvent and that is all the team needs. America.
Furthermore, with his title penalty against Columbus and tears, Néstor earned another vote of confidence in Coapa.
It seems incredible how well it went down America. Victor Davila scored in his debut and now also in the Champions Cupbut above all, he is giving arguments for him to be a starter.
Regardless of how he starts, he is destined to be a key player against Cougars.
What of Brian Rodriguez It is worthy of study. What a way in which he recovered his level, especially with the unique overflow and imbalance that characterizes him and that, in addition, is being mixed with goals or assists. It will be vital against Cougars.
Luis Malagonor rather, MalaGOD, has shown once again that he has the reputation of being not only the best Mexican goalkeeper of the moment, but possibly the best in Liga MX.
It was key against columbusboth in the match and on penalties, and in the Liga MX saves one goal per game. Its presence is essential if the America wants to beat Cougars.
