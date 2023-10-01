America and Pachuca They will face each other in the middle of the week in a match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Águilas are in first position in the general table with 21 points, while the Tuzos are in 14th place, with only 11 points.
In their last five matches, there have been three victories for Pachuca, one draw and just one victory for América. These are the azulcremas players who must be closely followed for the duel against the Tuzos, corresponding to matchday 11 of Apertura 2023.
It seemed that Malagón would not have minutes against Pumas after being injured against Toluca, but he managed to recover in time. His playing style is characterized by his reflexes.
After being out of action during the first half of the tournament, Martín is fully recovered from his injury. He stands out for his scoring ability and his ability to create scoring opportunities for both himself and his teammates.
The Colombian striker is fast and unbalanced. He brings dynamism to the attack. He promises to form a vintage duo with Henry Martín now that he has recovered from his injury.
The central defender has brought solidity to the defensive line with his ability to anticipate and aerial play. Lichnovsky is clearing up doubts about his performance match by match.
The Uruguayan winger is characterized by his great speed and ability to overwhelm, which makes him very dangerous in the last third of the field. He has four goals and one assist.
#key #footballers #América #Pachuca #J11 #Apertura