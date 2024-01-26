Next Saturday, January 27, America visit to Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he will seek to continue his perfect path after having added nine points out of nine possible by having won against Xolos, Queretaro and Juarez.
The current Mexican soccer champions have made it clear that no matter who plays, they are a tough nut to crack, since on the first date, despite having almost all homegrown and national players, they won against Tijuana, also in the return of Their starting pieces hit Gallos Blancos and Bravos.
Added to this, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He may be a little more relieved, since he thought he could lose two important pieces of his squad, such as the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez and spanish Alvaro Fidalgowho sounded strong about going to Europe, without it being a reality, since the first one dropped his transfer to the Fiorentina.
Those from Coapa now face another rival who has not known defeat in two days because they beat Atlas and Pueblaso the task will not be so simple.
Here are the five key azulcremas players for the match:
Luis Malagon
The goalkeeper continues to be decisive because so far he has not conceded a goal. It should also be remembered that on Matchday 1 against Xolos he was the great figure in stopping a large number of actions by the border team. The national team is giving a lot of security to the lower part and against a team that is in good shape it should be a factor.
Alvaro Fidalgo
It was thought that the Spaniard could be playing his last games with the America, but possibly will remain another six months in Coapa. His presence in midfield is a vital part of the formation of garden, since he has a lot of magic in his legs. Last date, El Maguito sealed the score by appearing to push a cross from the right.
Cristian Calderon
Chicote wants to quickly gain the support of the fans. So far he has had a presence in the three matches played, scoring an assist. Although he could stay on the bench due to the seniority of Luis Fuentes, but if he were to enter as a substitute it would be a shock, remembering that the left back dominates both the winger position, with good punching. Facing his ex makes it even more striking.
Julian Quiñones
If there is someone who always generates fear in rival areas, it is the Colombian nationalized Mexican, since he can appear anywhere on the field to organize the game, make an individual play, assist or score. Against Queretaro, the national team assisted and scored. Whether as a winger on either wing or as a center forward, he is a threat.
Ramon Juarez
Compliant as he did since the last tournament. The youth squad has covered the Uruguayan's losses well Sebastian Caceres and the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky when they have not been there, but regardless of that, he has already shown that he can handle all the commitment by appearing as a starter, since he has a good record, a good start and hardly makes harmful mistakes. Against Necaxa You should be attentive to what elements such as Heriberto Jurado, Ricardo Monrealthe Colombian Diber Changing and spanish Edgar Mendez.
