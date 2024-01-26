The current Mexican soccer champions have made it clear that no matter who plays, they are a tough nut to crack, since on the first date, despite having almost all homegrown and national players, they won against Tijuana, also in the return of Their starting pieces hit Gallos Blancos and Bravos.

Added to this, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He may be a little more relieved, since he thought he could lose two important pieces of his squad, such as the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez and spanish Alvaro Fidalgowho sounded strong about going to Europe, without it being a reality, since the first one dropped his transfer to the Fiorentina.

Those from Coapa now face another rival who has not known defeat in two days because they beat Atlas and Pueblaso the task will not be so simple.

Here are the five key azulcremas players for the match:

The goalkeeper continues to be decisive because so far he has not conceded a goal. It should also be remembered that on Matchday 1 against Xolos he was the great figure in stopping a large number of actions by the border team. The national team is giving a lot of security to the lower part and against a team that is in good shape it should be a factor.

It was thought that the Spaniard could be playing his last games with the America, but possibly will remain another six months in Coapa. His presence in midfield is a vital part of the formation of garden, since he has a lot of magic in his legs. Last date, El Maguito sealed the score by appearing to push a cross from the right.

Chicote wants to quickly gain the support of the fans. So far he has had a presence in the three matches played, scoring an assist. Although he could stay on the bench due to the seniority of Luis Fuentes, but if he were to enter as a substitute it would be a shock, remembering that the left back dominates both the winger position, with good punching. Facing his ex makes it even more striking.