After his victory against the Pachuca Tuzosthe Eagles of America They ensured, for one more day, their stay as the absolute leader of the competition, reaching twenty-four units after eleven games played.
The football level of the Águilas improved considerably in recent days. Curiously, since the Azulcrema board granted André Jardine’s wish to sign a central defender, who, although he was not among the names mentioned by the press and fans, has been able to fulfill his duties in a good way. We are referring to Igor Lichnovsky, who has not known defeat since he dressed as an Eagle.
The leader of the championship will have to visit the Mazatlan next Friday, October 6 at exactly 9:00 p.m., and these are the five key American soccer players for said match.
He arrived at Améria when the fans were expecting bombshell signings, even of the caliber of world champions like Sergio Ramos. He was the victim of all kinds of ridicule, but based on work and good football, he has become a fundamental piece in André Jardine’s scheme.
Julián Quiñones has not even been defending the colors of the Águilas del América for six months, and he is already a reference in the Coapa team’s attack. He mixes strength with technique and intelligence, resulting in a player who generates fear in any rival defense.
Probably the Mexican forward (who plays in the Liga Mx) to contribute the most things to his team. Vision, dedication, solidarity, forcefulness… you find a little bit of everything in Henry Martin, who has maintained a level above average for a couple of tournaments now.
Much of América’s offensive game depends on what happens on the wings. For this reason, the Uruguayan winger aims to become one of the players to watch on Friday against Mazatlán, in a duel in which we will surely see the locals falling back and the leaders proposing from minute zero.
Most likely, Mazatlán will receive América with a rather cautious proposal. However, against Tigres the Mazatlecos have already shown that they can also do a lot of damage when they organize themselves forward. Therefore, it will be vital that Luis Malagón comes out with full concentration, to avoid all kinds of surprises.
#key #footballers #América #Mazatlán #J12 #Apertura