Next Saturday, February 10, on the León stadium field, the Panzas Verdes del León will receive the visit of the Águilas del América, for the duel corresponding to matchday number six of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
America They have three games without knowing a victory (two draws in Liga MX and one defeat in the CONCACAF Champions League), so adding three against the Esmeraldas is practically a duty for André Jardine and his players.
In the last five confrontations between America and Lion, the azulcremas added one victory, León another and the rest have all been draws. The memory of what was experienced in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament appears as an interesting incentive prior to this dawn match of the tournament.
He did not look happy at all in the match against Real Esteli, so it is expected that in next Saturday's match, against León, André Jardine will give the Uruguayan attacker full confidence.
The Spanish midfielder is the connection point between the defensive and offensive lines. His contribution has been of great help in the tactical scheme intended by André Jardine.
He was disruptive in the midweek match between América and Real Esteli, and yet, he has enough physical strength to see action next Saturday, against León. His field vision is a great contribution to the azulcrema attack.
León's defensive line is not exactly its greatest strength, so Julián Quiñones, if he comes out inspired on the field, could have one of those dream afternoons that reactivates him in this start of the championship.
Illian Hernández has been highly criticized in recent weeks, there is not enough confidence in Román Martínez and Herny Martin is still injured. As premature as it may seem, it would not be at all strange if on Saturday we see Javiro Dilrosun debut with the Águilas del América.
#key #footballers #América #León #Matchday #Clausura
