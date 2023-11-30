The 5 key footballers of América vs León in the second leg of the quarterfinals

It will be next Saturday, December 2 at the Aztec stadium when it is known which of the two teams will access the semifinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. For those from Coapa, a tie is enough to advance by position in the table, so La Fiera will have to go out and find the goal as a matter of necessity.

In order to achieve victory without any setback, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He will need some of his pupils to make a difference in the duel.

After his double in the first leg, helping to find the tie very early so as not to despair his team, La Bomba shows that he continues with a good present, in addition to always finding the perfect place to be able to push the ball into the nets. The forward dragged marks to open spaces for his teammates, being a headache. Not only is he intelligent when he is inside the area but he also has a very dangerous aerial game.

It is known that the Uruguayan is living his last moments with the blue-cream jacket because his departure to Europe is more than predicted. However, he will want to say goodbye with a title on his way through Coapa, but he will have to be more precise in his marks, since not even five minutes passed for the Esmeraldas to get ahead in the fixed tactic. The Uruguayan will have to take good care of his compatriot and teammate Federico Viñaswho complicated his partner, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.