The Águilas del América seek their second consecutive victory in the tournament. Those led by coach André Jardine have just won, not without difficulties, 3-2 against Rayos del Necaxa. With that victory, they are in sixth place with 7 units.
For now, here we present the 5 key players for the match against León on matchday 6.
In the goal will appear Luis Angel Malagon. The Mexican goalkeeper left a good taste in the mouth in the Leagues Cup, and now he seeks to continue doing the same in the national competition.
The player emilio lara has received the opportunity due to injuries to the starting defenders. These matches are key for the Mexican to show himself thoroughly and raise his hand to stay with the title.
Today one of the best players in America in this tournament is brian rodriguez. The footballer is one of the club’s most outstanding players and now he will seek to continue making a difference on the pitch.
The Chilean footballer of the Águilas del América, Diego Valdes, is one of the men to follow for this commitment. He has skill and good ball hitting to look for the rival gate.
In the upper part of the field will be nothing more and nothing less than Julian Quinones. The Colombian is the goal man that America has.
In three games he has scored two goals and wants to continue increasing his scoring streak.
