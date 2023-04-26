He America club will close its participation in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX against FC Juarez. The Eagles will visit the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium he friday april 28. The team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to ensure their classification to the league directly; Currently, the Azulcremas are in the second position of the table, with 31 units, and they would advance to the big party with a draw.
The Braves, by contrast, are virtually out of the tournament. The border squad is in 16th position in the standings and adds just 15 units, so it would need to beat the Eagles and expect many combinations to aspire to be in 12th place in the table.
These are the five players from América who must be followed on the last date of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023.
The Águilas goalkeeper has shown solidity since he received the opportunity to start. Malagón is a guarantee under the three sticks and it will be difficult to beat him.
The Mexican-American winger was sidelined for several weeks due to injury. However, he has managed to score three times and provide two assists.
The ‘Cabecita’ is having a good tournament in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The Uruguayan striker has five goals and three assists this semester. He will be a key player in the last duel for the Eagles in the regular phase of the tournament and also in the league.
The Chilean medium could be living his last season with the Eagles. Valdés has been an important piece of America in the Clausura 2023 and has six goals and five assists.
The Mexican striker has had a great season. Martín has 14 goals and five assists in the championship and is about to be crowned individual scoring champion. ‘La Bomba’ will be a true nightmare for the Braves’ defense.
