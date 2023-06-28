América will face FC Juárez on matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament this Friday, June 30. The Águilas will receive the Braves at the Azteca Stadium with the losses of Henry Martín, Israel Reyes, Luis Ángel Malagón, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez and Alvaro Fidalgo. In his official debut as coach of the Eagles, André Jardine will have to make some changes to his starting eleven.
Everything indicates that the Brazilian strategist will give opportunities to elements that have been relegated to a secondary role with Club América, such as Óscar Jiménez and Brian Rodríguez. This duel will also represent the debut, in an official match, of Kevin Álvarez, the only contract for the Azulcremas to date.
Óscar Jiménez will be America’s starting goalkeeper in this duel. The questioned goalkeeper will receive a new opportunity under the three sticks because Luis Ángel Malagón is summoned with the Mexican National Team. Jiménez was recently questioned for a mistake made in a friendly duel. Will he take the opportunity to win the position?
Kevin Álvarez will have his official debut with América this weekend. The right-back came to Coapa thanks to his great seasons with Pachuca and now he will have to show his level. Álvarez stands out for being a winger who adds very well to the attack, however, he still costs the mark.
The ‘Cachorro’ Sánchez is called to be one of the leaders of André Jardine’s America. The Paraguayan midfielder is key to the team’s balance, he is always well positioned and when he joins the attack he is fearsome. He is called to be the boss of the midfield after the departure of Pedro Aquino.
The Chilean midfielder will remain with the Águilas despite the rumors that he was placed in some European teams. In the Clausura 2023 he was one of the most valuable players for America. In this duel, marked by important absences of players, Valdés will be an essential element and one who will have to be followed closely.
The Uruguayan winger has not been able to consolidate in America and his departure seemed viable in this summer market. However, Jardine is counting on him and will seek to exploit all of his qualities. He comes from scoring in a friendly with Uruguay and also scored a double in a preparation duel against Cruz Azul. Against Juárez it will be important.
