This Saturday there will be a new edition of the Young Classic: Blue Cross will receive the America club at the Aztec Stadium. The Eagles have not had the expected start this semester and the Celeste Machine has had a stumbled start in the 2023 Opening of the MX League.
The Azulcremas come into this duel in fifth position in the general table with eight points in five games. The cement growers, for their part, are in 16th place, with four points in six games. In their last five matches, América has two victories, Cruz Azul one and two draws.
These are five players from the Águilas who must be followed closely for the weekend’s commitment.
The most fragile area of the cream-blue team is the defense. Israel Reyes has not lived up to expectations and after a good first tournament he has lowered his level. Much more is expected from the former Puebla player.
After the expulsion of Kevin Álvarez against León, Emilio Lara is shaping up to be a starter against the Machine. Lara hasn’t looked good this semester. The player has received chances from André Jardine, but he is not responding to the confidence.
The Colombian striker is the great signing of America for this semester. After Henry Martín’s injury, he has had to play as nine, and this is not his best position. Given the possible return of ‘La Bomba’, Quiñones could return to the extreme left, where he feels more comfortable and is more dangerous.
The Chilean magician has not had the best start in the Apertura 2023 tournament. Valdés has barely scored one goal and one assist this season, however, no one can doubt his quality and weight in this type of match.
The Yucatecan striker, according to the most recent reports, could return to activity this weekend. Although it is unlikely that he will start as a starter, Jardine will surely give minutes to the reigning Liga MX scoring champion.
