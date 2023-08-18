For this clash, those of Coapa will not have Henry Martinwho has a muscle injury in his right leg, will not be the Uruguayan defender either sebastian cacereswith a broken nose. They are joined by the defense Nestor Araujo due to discomfort in his right knee, while the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo will comply with his suspension match and the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez He is still recovering after his knee operation in Clausura 2023.

Here are the five key footballers of the America for the duel:

If there is someone who has fallen wonderfully to the club, it is the right-back, who from his first minutes has already made a difference with his depth. The Tuzo youth squad player continually steps into the rival area to send crosses or simply appear to hit a ball when he is unmarked. In A2023 he already got his first goal, while in the League Cup he scored and assist again. Without a doubt, he is one of the best signings the team has made.

The fashionable man. As well as Kevin Alvarez He quickly fit in well, as did the Colombian, who already made his debut as a cream-blue scorer and also as an assister. His speed, muscular strength and ease of moving left or right make him a fearsome player. The winger also scored and assisted in the League Cup, so he arrives in good shape, however, he has to avoid being so forgiving up front. The weight of the attack will fall on him in the absence of Henry Martin.

The one who did a good job discreetly was the Argentine, who after returning from his loan with Saints Lagoon gained recognition. From the hand of the Argentine Fernando Ortiz He started again and now with the Brazilian andre jardine, also remains in that role. In A2023 he has two goals and in the League Cup He gave two assists, so he is in top form, and his ability to adapt on both sides is beneficial for the club.

Without Nestor Araujo neither sebastian caceresthe leader of the central defense will be the national team, although it could be helped by the seniority of Louis Fuentesbut they could also put a dumbbell on emilio lara either Ramon Juarez. At the end of the day, the defender will have to go out big, as he did in his past days with Pueblasince the athletic attack could cause him problems, especially the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedowho demonstrated good things in the League Cup 2023. It is time to show that it is up to the institution and that it can become a benchmark.

It came as a solution to America last year. The Chilean has been criticized countless times, but he has also been applauded because he has appeared at important moments. During the final phase of the League Cup He was left out due to discomfort, but now he is ready to be the one who brings order to the field and influences each play by the visitors. His intelligence to analyze situations, as well as his ability to define in front of the goal are qualities that will always make a difference. There’s a reason he wears the ’10’.