Club América has once again regained confidence after having beaten the leader and staunch rival, the Cruz Azul Football Club, the Águilas once again won the Clásico Joven, although this time they only won by the slightest difference, it was enough to cheer up his fans.
The next match for the capital team will be this Saturday, March 2 at 9:10 p.m., visiting Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium, for this reason, we have mentioned five azulcremas players who we think will be key for this confrontation.
The Azulcrema captain and scorer is a latent danger for any rival when he is in good physical shape. He recently put an end to the goal drought he had in a tournament that was somewhat turbulent due to injuries, and against the red and black team he could be key to getting a good result.
The five-time Mexican soccer champion will visit his old home, a territory that he dominates perfectly and could undoubtedly be a fundamental player for the Águilas on offense, so there could be 'Law of the former'.
The Chilean attacker is always a latent danger in the azulcrema offensive, he generates many dangerous chances and if he comes out on one of his best days, there is no doubt that he can be a determining factor in the match.
Regardless of whether he is a starter or a substitute, the Uruguayan scorer contributes a lot with his speed, overflow and depth, he can always generate some chance either with his shots on goal or a good cross, so he undoubtedly represents a greater danger.
Another attacking player who can generate a lot of danger for the red and black defense is 'Ray', for this game without a doubt the key is the azulcrema offensive part, therefore, the team must take advantage of the fact that the jaliscience team is not going through its best moment and with the charrúa either from the beginning or as a catalyst, the scoring chances will be latent.
