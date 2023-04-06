What a game awaits us this weekend, when América and Monterrey face each other for the 14th date of the Clausura 2023.
América arrives hurt for this match after León tied them at the last minute in their most recent match on the Azteca Stadium field.
Now they are looking to turn the page and take advantage of the second consecutive locality to add three and continue in the fight for the first places in the general table.
Here we present you who are the 5 azulcremas footballers who will be key to this commitment.
Unquestionably, the player to follow for this commitment will be henry martin. The ‘Bomba’ continues unstoppable and so far in the tournament he has scored 12 goals.
The national team wants to increase their scoring streak for this game, where it will be extremely important to convert.
Another element to follow for this commitment will be Alexander Zendejas. The American soccer player returned from injury and was immediately assigned the title.
His speed, approach and good ball hitting will help him to cause damage to the rival goal.
the mexican goalkeeper Luis Malagon He has already passed the acid test in the National Classic, now, once again, he has an opportunity to stand out under the three sticks and show why he has to keep the title in America.
Week to week Diego Valdes He has shown that he is one of the essential pillars of the Americanist squad.
Whether with goals or assists, the Chilean continues to contribute and that is important in matches, since he is the man who steals the spotlight for his pleasant football.
Another of the key players for the next game is jonathan rodriguez. The ‘Cabecita’ will have a great responsibility on his shoulders, and that is that if Henry Martin does not come out in a state of grace, the Uruguayan will have to do the goal task.
