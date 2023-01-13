Just last semester, the Red Devils frustrated the Eagles’ title dream by eliminating them in the semifinals, for which the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz and his pupils will arrive thirsty for revenge to bring joy to their fans.

Unfortunately for the Azulcremas, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo He is practically ruled out due to an injury suffered against Gallos Blancos, however, these are the five elements that must be key to be able to add three.

The South American has had ups and downs since his arrival, but he is called to be the creative one, so the ball will always have to go to his feet so that he is in charge of executing the actions, either assisting or simply looking for the long shot from his own leg .

Against Queretaro He kept his goal clean and against the scarlets he must be fully attentive, avoid unnecessary exits and constantly order his defense. A simple mistake would cost you followers to ask Luis Malagon instead.

Since he was signed by the America, the Mexican-American has stood out for his speed, ability to face and leave his markers behind, getting into the six-yard box to be able to shoot or find another teammate. The defense of Toluca does not stand out for being fast, so zendejas he must take advantage of that weakness to be able to do damage.

The performance of the central defender will be key for the capital team to keep their goal clean or receive scores, since they must act like a leader and avoid any distraction.

La Bomba finished in great shape last semester, which helped him to be a starter with the national team in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The striker knows how to move very well in the area, with his strength he can hardly be moved by defenders and his aerial game is effective, so he must appear yes or yes to be able to knock down the Toluca in his house.